Wed, Jul 21, 2021 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Malaysia Time (UTC+8)

The Webinar on Israel-Palestine Conflict: Role of Youths event is the first webinar sharing session that is fully organized by the UNIMY SRC

About this event

The main goal is for Malaysian students to gain insights from various perspectives of the speakers and also to show our solidarity in supporting Palestine. This event will focus on the role of youths to spread awareness to the youths who will be the future leaders of our nation. This event will be a great platform for the students on the story behind the conflicts of Israel and Palestine over these years.

The webinar session will start off with the opening speech from the emcee incorporating the topic that would be discussed during the webinar session. The emcee will then pass the floor to the speakers with each of the speaker will be given time for them to share their knowledge, insights, opinions.