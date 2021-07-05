Israel-Palestine The Great Debate, Religion: obstacle or solution to peace?

Thu, 8 Jul 2021 14:00 - 20:00 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Peace between Israelis and Palestinians is desired by these people and the entire world! Are religions an obstacle or a solution to peace?

About this event

The solution to the conflict has been entrusted to political leaders. What about religions? Are they an obstacle to peace for fundamental reasons or only as passionate symbols, are they instrumentalised by powers? Can obstacles be overcome and religions become a solution and a way to true peace?

The Forum takes a long-term view and offers wisdom on how civil society can advance peace.

Program

14:00: Prayers and secular meditation with Rabbi David Rosen, Louis-Marie Coudray osb, Cheikh Imam Tamimi, and Voltaire read by Denis Charbit

Master of Ceremonies : Peta Pellach and Nivine Sandouka

15:00: Marc Lebret, Organizer of the Forum

Marco Impliazzo, President of Sant’Egidio

Ofer Bronchtein, Advisor to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron

History of the Other with Slimane Zeghidour and Denis Charbit

16:00: The Great Debate Israël-Palestine, Religion: obstacle or solution to peace?

Moderators: Nivine Sandouka and Adar Weinreb

With Elie Barnavi, Mohamed Dajani Daoudi, Alick Isaacs, Salim Munayer, Peta Pellach

Q&A, interventions of the audience in presence or through zoom

Conclusions: Sant’Egidio, Marc Lebret

Practical information

Thurdsay, July 8

Tantur Ecumenical Institute, Ha-Rosmarin St 1, 9111301 Jerusalem or Online (via Zoom)

