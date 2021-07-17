Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel-Palestine: The shift in Western sentiment and the Way Forward
Mideast Streets
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel-Palestine: The shift in Western sentiment and the Way Forward

The Media Line Staff
07/17/2021

Wed, Jul 21, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

American Friends of SOAS (AFSOAS) invites you to an online discussion on the western perception on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

About this event

This will be a panel discussion on how recent months may have potentially led to a shift in western perception on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Our esteemed panellists will explore how the Black Lives Matter Movement, social media, the end of the Trump administration and additionally the political dynamics within both Israeli and other Middle Eastern Countries political systems, including foreign policy, impacted and led to this shift. We also hope to offer a space to discuss where we were, where we are (the recent political developments in Israel, for instance) and where we are going (or should go) regarding the conflict.

Speakers

Professor Gilbert Achcar

Professor Gilbert Achcar grew up in Lebanon, researched and taught in Beirut, Paris and Berlin, and has been Professor of Development Studies and International Relations at SOAS, University of London, since 2007. He is the author of several books, published in over 15 languages, including: The Clash of Barbarisms: The Making of the New World Disorder; Perilous Power: The Middle East and U.S. Foreign Policy, co-authored with Noam Chomsky; The Arabs and the Holocaust: The Arab-Israeli War of Narratives; and The People Want: A Radical Exploration of the Arab Uprising.

Dr Nadia Naser-Najjab

Dr Nadia Naser-Najjab has a PhD in Middle East Studies and is a lecturer in Palestine Studies at the European Centre of Palestine Studies-Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter. She is the author of ‘Dialogue in Palestine, The People to People Diplomacy Programme and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict’. She formerly taught European civilization at Birzeit University.

Professor Peter Beinart

Peter Beinart is a Professor of Journalism and Political Science at the City University of New York. He is also Editor-at-Large of Jewish Currents, a CNN Political Commentator, a frequent contributor to The New York Times, and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace. He writes the Beinart Notebook newsletter on Substack.Com.

Beinart graduated from Yale University, winning a Rhodes scholarship for graduate study at Oxford University. After graduation, Beinart became The New Republic’s managing editor in 1995. He became senior editor in 1997, and from 1999 to 2006 served as the magazine’s Editor.

His has published The Good Fight (2006), The Icarus Syndrome (2010) and The Crisis of Zionism (2012).

Moderator

Rabea Eghbariah

Rabea Eghbariah is a doctoral candidate at Harvard Law School and a civil rights attorney at Adalah. He wrote several articles on the intersection of law, land, food, and nature in Palestine and led the legal case against the criminalization of za’atar and akkoub. Rabea’s latest project Chasing Goats, Abducting Camels: Land, Landscape, Livestock, and the Law in Israel/Palestine explores the legal history of livestock in Israel/Palestine and received the Irving Oberman Prize in Legal History.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.