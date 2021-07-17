Israel-Palestine: The shift in Western sentiment and the Way Forward

Wed, Jul 21, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

American Friends of SOAS (AFSOAS) invites you to an online discussion on the western perception on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

About this event

This will be a panel discussion on how recent months may have potentially led to a shift in western perception on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Our esteemed panellists will explore how the Black Lives Matter Movement, social media, the end of the Trump administration and additionally the political dynamics within both Israeli and other Middle Eastern Countries political systems, including foreign policy, impacted and led to this shift. We also hope to offer a space to discuss where we were, where we are (the recent political developments in Israel, for instance) and where we are going (or should go) regarding the conflict.

Speakers

Professor Gilbert Achcar

Professor Gilbert Achcar grew up in Lebanon, researched and taught in Beirut, Paris and Berlin, and has been Professor of Development Studies and International Relations at SOAS, University of London, since 2007. He is the author of several books, published in over 15 languages, including: The Clash of Barbarisms: The Making of the New World Disorder; Perilous Power: The Middle East and U.S. Foreign Policy, co-authored with Noam Chomsky; The Arabs and the Holocaust: The Arab-Israeli War of Narratives; and The People Want: A Radical Exploration of the Arab Uprising.

Dr Nadia Naser-Najjab

Dr Nadia Naser-Najjab has a PhD in Middle East Studies and is a lecturer in Palestine Studies at the European Centre of Palestine Studies-Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter. She is the author of ‘Dialogue in Palestine, The People to People Diplomacy Programme and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict’. She formerly taught European civilization at Birzeit University.

Professor Peter Beinart

Peter Beinart is a Professor of Journalism and Political Science at the City University of New York. He is also Editor-at-Large of Jewish Currents, a CNN Political Commentator, a frequent contributor to The New York Times, and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace. He writes the Beinart Notebook newsletter on Substack.Com.

Beinart graduated from Yale University, winning a Rhodes scholarship for graduate study at Oxford University. After graduation, Beinart became The New Republic’s managing editor in 1995. He became senior editor in 1997, and from 1999 to 2006 served as the magazine’s Editor.

His has published The Good Fight (2006), The Icarus Syndrome (2010) and The Crisis of Zionism (2012).

Moderator

Rabea Eghbariah

Rabea Eghbariah is a doctoral candidate at Harvard Law School and a civil rights attorney at Adalah. He wrote several articles on the intersection of law, land, food, and nature in Palestine and led the legal case against the criminalization of za’atar and akkoub. Rabea’s latest project Chasing Goats, Abducting Camels: Land, Landscape, Livestock, and the Law in Israel/Palestine explores the legal history of livestock in Israel/Palestine and received the Irving Oberman Prize in Legal History.