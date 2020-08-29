Israel-Palestinian Dialogue

Date and time: Monday, August 31, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

New Generation New Conversation:An Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue for Moving Forward, with Sulaiman Khatib & Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen

Monday, August 31, 8 pm on Zoom. Drinks (this is the cheapest outing you’ve ever had – BYOB) and then we hear from our speaker and do a question & answer.

No charge, must RSVP

What? Influential writers, thinkers, decision-makers, impacting Israel, Zionism and Jewish life, with leading professionals will speak for a half-hour followed by a brief Q&A session and then… enjoy mingling (beverage in hand?).

Where? On Zoom

Who’s coming? 20s and 30s

Tonight’s Topic: Come join a West Bank Jew and Palestinian discuss the failures of the peace process, the rival narratives contextualizing our conflict and fresh ideas for achieving a real peace that can satisfy both peoples.

About our speakers: Sulaiman Khatib is a founder and director of the Combatants for Peace organization, uniting former Palestinian prisoners and former Israeli soldiers seeking non-violent solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. At 14, Sulaiman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attacking an Israeli soldier. While jailed, he began to learn history, Hebrew, English and about other conflicts and peace activists throughout the world. He currently lives in Ramallah and is an active member of various programs aiming to promote a peaceful solution to the conflict. In 2017, Sulaiman was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen is a West Bank Jewish peace activist and educator. As a leader in the Vision movement, he works to empower students to become thought leaders and active participants in the current chapter of Jewish history. As a founder of Alternative Action, he organizes grassroots dialogue sessions for Palestinian and Israeli activists seeking to transcend competing one-sided narratives in favor of a more scientific analysis of the factors forcing both peoples into conflict.

About Tribe Tel Aviv: Recently launched, Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.