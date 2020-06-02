Israel Stands in Solidarity with George Floyd

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 7 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: US Embassy Branch Office, Hayarkon Street 71, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

A peaceful rally will be held outside the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv at 7 pm June 2 to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis. This is part of a growing series of international protests over Mr. Floyd’s death, with prior marches in Berlin and London, in addition to demonstrations in all fifty US states.