Israel Tech Challenge – Launch a career in hi-tech – Open house
Mideast Streets
high-tech
Israel

Israel Tech Challenge – Launch a career in hi-tech – Open house

The Media Line Staff
08/20/2021

Mon, Aug 23, 2021 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

We would like to invite prospective students to tour our campus and learn more about how ITC.Tech can help you launch your High Tech career.

About this event

Interested in making a transition into High tech and joining a training program at ITC.Tech?

We understand that making a career change is an important decision and that you want to have all the keys in hand before you commit – so you’re invited to come and meet with us in person on our Tel Aviv campus!

Learn about how to become a Data Scientist/Full-Stack Developer/Cyber SOC Analyst and our Olim programs Data analyst / Front end developer

Our campus tour is ideal for prospective students thinking about joining ITC in 2021.

We invite you to visit our campus – experience our state-of-the-art classrooms, hear about our unique training methodology, and hear what to expect during our training programs. (Te event is limited to 100 guests, please remember to bring a mask with you)

The campus tour will include a meet & greet with our instructors and the ITC team, as well as an opportunity to meet current students and a session with an industry specialist about how to transition into Hi-Tech!

This is a great way to learn more about us and how we can help you launch your High Tech career!

