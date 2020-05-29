Israel & the Palestinians: Is Mutual Forgiveness Possible?

Date and time: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 2:30 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Sponsored by Roots

Join us as we hear from Yisrael Piekarsh, founder and director of the Anahnu Movement, about how narratives perpetuate conflict in Israel-Palestine, and whether it’s possible for them to promote peace.

During the last hundred years, a zero-sum game has developed between the Jewish people and the Palestinian people. When one wins the other of necessity loses. How did we get to this situation and why until now have all the efforts to solve it failed?

This presentation will examine how the major themes of the Palestinian narrative and of the Jewish-Israeli narrative influence one another and thereby prolong the conflict. The second part of the presentation will examine if it is possible to create a conciliatory narrative that would be able to curb the destructive relationship between the two peoples.

Roots’ work on the ground brings us face to face with many facets of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, from the religious communities to the political parties, from the narratives about the past to the different visions of the future. These online presentations are a chance for us to share some of these different facets to our supporters worldwide, and hopefully foster a deeper understanding of the challenges and the opportunities in the path we walk. For our first two online presentations during the month of June, we are honored to share perspectives that are diverse, sometimes challenging to our own beliefs and sometimes inspiration to our own process.

Roots is a unique network of local Palestinians and Israelis who have come to see each other as the partners we both need to create the changes necessary to end our conflict. Based on mutual recognition of each people’s connection to the land, we are developing understanding and solidarity despite our ideological differences. Roots is a place where local peoples can take responsibility. Our work is aimed at challenging the assumptions our communities hold about each other, building trust and creating a new discourse around the conflict in our respective societies. This is a grassroots and local model for making change – from the bottom up.