Israel-UAE: New Opportunities Ahead

Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 3:30 to 4:30 pm Israel Standard Time

Register here.

Join our virtual Meet & Greet to learn more about new opportunities brought by the Israeli-UAE deal.

New opportunities for the Israeli and UAE startup ecosystems are opened and we are very excited to see bridge-building taking shape!

Techstars Tel Aviv & Techstars Hub 71 Accelerator in Abu Dhabi invite you to join our next virtual session “Israel-UAE Ecosystems: New opportunities ahead” on Thursday, December 10th at 15:30 IST and 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

This virtual live session will focus on new opportunities brought by the recently signed agreement between the UAE and Israel. As relations between our two countries are just beginning, we believe that the startup ecosystem can really benefit from this newly opened market in many ways.

We will be joined by amazing Emirati and Israeli speakers.

Panel Speakers

Moderator: Pete Swabey, Editor in chief at TechMonitor.ai

Vijay Tirathrai, Managing Director at Techstars Hub71 Accelerator

Hilla Ovil-Brenner, Managing Director, Techstars Tel Aviv Accelerator

Asher Siddiqui, Board Member, Sukna Ventures

Patrick Rogers, Founder & CEO, Clara (Techstars Alumni)

Fiona Darmon, General Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners

Itzik Frid, Managing Partner at Takwin Labs

Are you curious about new business opportunities in these regions? Do you want to connect with investors, mentors and members of the Israeli and Emirati startup communities? Join us!

Location: https://techstars.zoom.us/j/98046797810

Questions?

Feel free to reach out to our Program Manager, Franka Godina at franka.godina@techstars.com, if you have any questions regarding this webinar or if you just want to know more about Techstars Tel Aviv Accelerator Program.

—–

Techstars overview

Techstars is the global network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. We already run 230 accelerator programs and helped 5000+ founders succeed all over the world. The Techstars overall portfolio just hit the $100B portfolio market cap milestone, making it us the #1 investor by volume according to Crunchbase.

All Techstars companies raised $9.6B to date and 11 accelerated companies have become today Unicorns. From inspiration to IPO, Techstars’s mission is to empower the most promising entrepreneurs providing them a global network of talented mentors, community leaders and investors.

More about our speakers