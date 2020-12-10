Israel-UAE: New Opportunities Ahead
Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 3:30 to 4:30 pm Israel Standard Time
Join our virtual Meet & Greet to learn more about new opportunities brought by the Israeli-UAE deal.
New opportunities for the Israeli and UAE startup ecosystems are opened and we are very excited to see bridge-building taking shape!
Techstars Tel Aviv & Techstars Hub 71 Accelerator in Abu Dhabi invite you to join our next virtual session “Israel-UAE Ecosystems: New opportunities ahead” on Thursday, December 10th at 15:30 IST and 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
This virtual live session will focus on new opportunities brought by the recently signed agreement between the UAE and Israel. As relations between our two countries are just beginning, we believe that the startup ecosystem can really benefit from this newly opened market in many ways.
We will be joined by amazing Emirati and Israeli speakers.
Panel Speakers
- Moderator: Pete Swabey, Editor in chief at TechMonitor.ai
- Vijay Tirathrai, Managing Director at Techstars Hub71 Accelerator
- Hilla Ovil-Brenner, Managing Director, Techstars Tel Aviv Accelerator
- Asher Siddiqui, Board Member, Sukna Ventures
- Patrick Rogers, Founder & CEO, Clara (Techstars Alumni)
- Fiona Darmon, General Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners
- Itzik Frid, Managing Partner at Takwin Labs
Are you curious about new business opportunities in these regions? Do you want to connect with investors, mentors and members of the Israeli and Emirati startup communities? Join us!
Feel free to reach out to our Program Manager, Franka Godina at franka.godina@techstars.com, if you have any questions regarding this webinar or if you just want to know more about Techstars Tel Aviv Accelerator Program.
Techstars overview
Techstars is the global network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. We already run 230 accelerator programs and helped 5000+ founders succeed all over the world. The Techstars overall portfolio just hit the $100B portfolio market cap milestone, making it us the #1 investor by volume according to Crunchbase.
All Techstars companies raised $9.6B to date and 11 accelerated companies have become today Unicorns. From inspiration to IPO, Techstars’s mission is to empower the most promising entrepreneurs providing them a global network of talented mentors, community leaders and investors.
More about our speakers
- Fiona Darmon, General Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners. Fiona is an experienced executive with a demonstrated history of working in the venture capital and private equity industry. She is now General Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) an internationally recognized venture capital fund with offices in Jerusalem and New York City. JVP has raised over $1.4 billion and is ranked by Preqin as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide. Fiona is also a seasoned mentor and coach, primarily to female founders and emerging leaders.
- Asher Siddiqui, Board member at Sukna Ventures`.Asher was previously a Managing Partner, and part of the global leadership team, at 500 Startups, dividing his time between Dubai and San Francisco, leading the global flagship mid-to-growth stage fund to double down on “winners”. Prior to 500, Asher was Head of M&A and later Head of Venture Capital at Etisalat Group (c. $43bn market cap, c. $14bn revenues) where, for 10 years, he was part of the management team that led the transformation of Etisalat. He led over 36 advanced stage deals valued at approximately $34bn and closed 20+ transactions valued at c.$7.5bn (10 M&A transactions and 12+ VC deals).
- Itzik Frid, Managing partner at Takwin Labs, an investment fund which is the first cooperation between the two largest funds in Israel – Pitango and JVP – and their founders. Takwin invests in high-tech companies involving an Arab entrepreneur. To date Takwins Lab made 8 investments. Previously Itzik was the Senior Adviser to the Israeli Minister of Finance; VP Business Affairs at AmericaOnline, headed many of AOL’s international deals in the mobile space and turned ICQ into a business center; a VC partner and Managing Director at Argoquest LLC; VP Business Affairs of InfoGin Ltd, one of my portfolio companies and CEO of PlayScape.
- Patrick Rogers, Founder & CEO, Clara (Techstars Alumni). Patrick is the CEO and Founder of Clara, a legal operating system that automates startup legal expertise. Clara is a venture-backed company by Emirati and US investors who raised a 2M$ round in 2019. Patrick is also Director and Advisor to a number of high growth companies and a mentor with Endeavor (a global non-profit organization that aims to catalyze economic growth in emerging countries) and Techstars (the world’s leading accelerator program).
- Vijay Tirathrai, Managing Director at Techstars Abu Dhabi Hub71 Accelerator. Vijay is a serial entrepreneur with angel investments in 30 startups. Previously he was the Global CEO and Chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) based in Washington D.C. As a serial entrepreneur, Vijay founded several startups including manufacturing of safety helmets, association management, event production, and a venture fund in S.E. Asia. Throughout his career, he has taken up board roles on several nonprofit entities, such as the Young President Organization (YPO), Richmond University (U.K.), and the 16th Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games.
- Hilla Ovil-Brenner, Managing Director, Techstars Tel Aviv Accelerator. Hilla is a serial entrepreneur in the high-tech industry for the past 20 years, she is a true believer in innovation and team spirit. Hilla specializes in turning dreams into reality through passion, experience, and skill. She raised over $40M in venture capital in her career and was named one of the top 100 influential people in the hi-tech ecosystem by Geektime. Hill is the Founder of Yazamiyot, the biggest female founders group in Israel, with over 4000 founders and global projects. In addition, she is an investor, a mentor, and she sits on many advisory boards.