Israel Update with Avi Ben Hur

Starts on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for an update and overview about the current situation in Israel.

You are invited to participate in an update on Israel Tuesday June 8th. Given the events in the past three weeks, from the recent conflict with Gaza to the internal political upheaval in Israel there is a necessity to get an educated view from the “inside”. We are offering an opportunity to hear from our in-house scholar – Avi Ben-Hur – as he helps us navigate and understand what is happening with the cease-fire with Hamas and the potential change of leadership of the Israeli government.

The zoom session with Avi will be on Tuesday, June 8th at 02:00 PM. We are looking forward to seeing you there!

Previous sessions:

May 19: How did this happen and where is it going?

The present malaise confounding Israel caught everyone by surprise. How did things slide out of control so quickly? What are the major challenges facing Israel at this very moment? How is the conflict impacting the political impasse since the recent March elections? What does the future hold for the relations between Jews and Arabs in the State of Israel?

Our scholar in residence will be speaking about all of the above issues and more this coming Wednesday…

Avi Ben-Hur

A Brooklyn native, Avi Ben-Hur moved to Israel in 1983. From 2003-2008 Avi was Director of the Archaeological Seminars School for Israeli Tour Guides. In 2008 Avi participated in re-writing the curriculum of the National Guiding courses for the Israeli Ministry of Tourism. As a “Scholar in Residence, Avi has lectured, taught and facilitated workshops in the US, Warsaw, Prague, Berlin and Greece. From 1996-2000, Avi taught in Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies. As a guide, Avi has specialized working with organizations focusing on political issues (such as AIPAC & CIJA), inter-faith programs and Holocaust studies. At Present, Avi is an examiner for the Israeli Ministry of Tourism Licensing Boards and is the ongoing scholar in residence of Classrooms Without Borders.