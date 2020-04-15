Donate
Israeli Cooking with Gal Ben Yishay

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2020

Date and time: April 17, April 24, or May 1, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time

Register here.

Learn how to make the famous street foods of Israel through live cooking demos!

Mishelanu takes a break with “chugim” every Friday (not on holidays).

Exercise your cooking skills through live demos! Every week, Gal, our Israel Fellow at UW-Madison, will feature a new popular Israeli dish that will make you popular with your family. You may learn some Hebrew and Israeli history along the way!

This week we’re gonna learn how to make meat-stuffed pitas (arayes). Join us as we learn how to make one of the famous street foods of Israel. You may learn some Hebrew and Israeli history along the way!

Be sure to have with you the following ingredients *

  • 1/2 large white onion, roughly chopped 2 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1/2 small bunch fresh parsley
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 small tomatoes, diced ﬁnely
  • 1/4 teaspoon garam masala (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 4 pieces pita (whole wheat or regular), cut into quarters, extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • Salt, black pepper, cumin, paprika
  • *Don’t worry if you don’t have them all- we can always improvise

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/892815192

