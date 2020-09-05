Israeli-Emirati Normalization: Implications for the Middle East

Date and time: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 4 to 5 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join Ambassador Dennis Ross, a veteran negotiator and expert on Israeli-Arab relations, as he sheds light on the announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will normalize relations. Amb. Ross will illuminate the origins of the historic announcement, discuss its implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and explore its ramifications for the wider region.

Ambassador Dennis Ross is counselor and William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He is also Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown University. For more than twelve years, Ambassador Ross played a leading role in shaping U.S. involvement in the Middle East peace process, dealing directly with the parties as the U.S. point man on the peace process in both the George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations. He served two years as special assistant to President Obama and National Security Council senior director for the Central Region, and a year as special advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Ambassador Ross’s book, Be Strong and of Good Courage: How Israel’s Most Important Leaders Shaped Its Destiny (PublicAffairs, 2019), was co-written with his colleague David Makovsky and published in September 2019. The work profiles four Israeli prime ministers who made historic choices and explores their decisions to see if they can provide a guide to dealing with the fateful choice that Israel’s leaders must soon confront or by default become a binational state.