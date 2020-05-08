Israeli Film as a Glimpse into Israeli Society with Galit Roichman

Date and time: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Israeli film expert Galit Roichman will lead this one-hour discussion using the film The Band’s Visit to give a glimpse into Israeli society.

Using scenes from the film, Galit will explain how this story of an Egyptian band visiting a sleepy Israeli city teaches us something about life in the Middle East, neighborly relationships, and optimism as a way of life.

A graduate of Tel Aviv University with a master’s degree in film, Galit is a screenwriter who has also worked extensively as an informal Jewish educator in Israel and the Diaspora.

There is no need to see the movie ahead of time.