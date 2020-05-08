Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Film
Israel
Egypt
optimism

Israeli Film as a Glimpse into Israeli Society with Galit Roichman

The Media Line Staff
05/08/2020

Date and time: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Israeli film expert Galit Roichman will lead this one-hour discussion using the film The Band’s Visit to give a glimpse into Israeli society.

Using scenes from the film, Galit will explain how this story of an Egyptian band visiting a sleepy Israeli city teaches us something about life in the Middle East, neighborly relationships, and optimism as a way of life.

A graduate of Tel Aviv University with a master’s degree in film, Galit is a screenwriter who has also worked extensively as an informal Jewish educator in Israel and the Diaspora.

There is no need to see the movie ahead of time.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.