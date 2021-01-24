Mon, Jan 25, 2021, 10 to 11 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

A book talk featuring Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Uri Bialer

Professor Uri Bialer discusses his new book, Israeli Foreign Policy: A People Shall Not Dwell Alone (Indiana University Press, 2020), which lays a foundation for understanding the principal aspects of Israeli foreign policy from the early days of the state’s existence to the Oslo Accords. He presents a synthetic reading of sources, many of which are recently declassified official documents, to cover Israeli foreign policy over a broad chronological expanse.

Bialer focuses on the objectives of Israel’s foreign policy and its actualization, especially as it concerned immigration policy, oil resources, and the procurement of armaments. In addition to identifying important state actors, Bialer highlights the many figures who had no defined diplomatic roles but were influential in establishing foreign policy goals. He shows how foreign policy was essential to the political, economic, and social well-being of the state and how it helped to deal with Israel’s most intractable problem, the resolution of the conflict with Arab states and the Palestinians.

Event sponsored by the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

About the Speaker

Uri Bialer is Emeritus Professor of International Relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and holder of the Maurice B. Hexter Chair in International Relations–Middle Eastern Studies. He is the former director of Yad Ben Zvi Institute for the Study of Eretz Israel, visiting fellow at St Antony’s College Oxford, at the British Academy, at Harvard University, and visiting professor at the University of Chicago, at Monash University and at New York University. Also, he served at Brandeis University as a Visiting Professor at the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies and the Department of History, teaching about Israeli foreign policy.

Dr. Bialer’s publications include: Israeli Foreign Policy: A People Shall Not Dwell Alone (2020), Cross on the Star of David: The Christian World in Israel’s Foreign Policy 1948-1967 (2005); Oil and the Arab-Israeli Conflict 1948-63 (1999); Between East and West: Israel’s Foreign Policy Orientation 1948-1956 (1990); and The Shadow of the Bomber: The Fear of Air Attack and British Politics 1932-1939 (1980). He is a former senior research officer for the Israeli Foreign Ministry and was awarded a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics.