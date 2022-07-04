The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Gov't Sets up Website to Recruit for Tourism, Aviation Industries
Israeli Gov’t Sets up Website to Recruit for Tourism, Aviation Industries

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2022

The Israeli Tourism and Transport ministries are embarking on a procedure to deal with the shortage of employees in tourism and aviation and the subsequent congestion, and are creating a dedicated website offering jobs in the tourism-related industries.

The ministries call on companies and business owners working in tourism, aviation, transport, border control, and other areas relevant to the tourism industry to publish their vacancies on the website that is about to be set up. The website will publish a description of the position and the area in the country in which it is offered, and will include a link to the employer’s website for more details.

Alongside the creation of the employment website, a marketing campaign will encourage the public to consider the job offers and join an industry that has huge growth potential, especially at this time. The return of foreign tourists to Israel and the huge congestion at Ben-Gurion International Airport, against a backdrop of a severe shortage of employees, is adversely affecting the quality of service and leading to a rise in prices. In a survey carried out by the Tourism Ministry among hotels in Israel, about 80 of them expressed interest in assistance in recruiting employees for a variety of jobs via a dedicated website. The ministry has also received many inquiries from companies in the tourism sector that are also suffering from a shortage of employees.

“The lines in Ben Gurion Airport, the standard of service in hotels that has been affected, and many other problems caused by the shortage of employees, demands of us creative solutions,” says Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov. “Therefore, together with my friend, the Minister of Transport Merav Michaeli, we are embarking on a process that will connect the public to vacant jobs in tourism-related industries, such as aviation and border control.”

