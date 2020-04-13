Donate
Israeli Medical Technologies Fighting COVID-19

Date and time: April 14, 2020, 10 to 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time

Join us for a webinar discussion with Israeli medical technologies fighting COVID-19, featuring special guest speaker The Hon. Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami.

During this webinar, you will hear from Mayor Suarez’s personal experience with COVID-19 and the challenges he has faced to keep residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Featured presentations from leading Israeli companies in the medical industry and how their innovative technologies can help our local communities.

Click here to access the webinar.

Meeting ID: 673 116 109, password: 356639

One tap mobile

  • +19292056099,,673116109# US (New York)
  • +13126266799,,673116109# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location:

  • +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
  • +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
  • +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
  • +1 253 215 8782 US
  • +1 301 715 8592 US
  • +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Find your local number here.

