Israeli-Palestinian Affairs and the #WomenPeaceSecurity Agenda
Date and time: May 13, 2020, 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
You’re invited to a roundtable discussion with a collection of experts, practitioners, and thought leaders from Israel and North America. Our Zoom conversation will focus on recent developments in the region: coronavirus, the incoming Knesset government in Israel, West Bank annexation and more, and their intersection with the broader women, peace, and security agenda.
Speakers:
- Dr. Liat Biron (Forum for Regional Thinking)
- Wafa Eben-Beri (Obama Foundation Scholar)
- Dr. Shira Efron (Israel Policy Forum)
- Adam Moscoe (moderator, Israel Policy Forum Atid)