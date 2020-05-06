Israeli-Palestinian Affairs and the #WomenPeaceSecurity Agenda

Date and time: May 13, 2020, 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

You’re invited to a roundtable discussion with a collection of experts, practitioners, and thought leaders from Israel and North America. Our Zoom conversation will focus on recent developments in the region: coronavirus, the incoming Knesset government in Israel, West Bank annexation and more, and their intersection with the broader women, peace, and security agenda.

Speakers: