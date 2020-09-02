Donate
Israeli Solutions for Tourism in COVID-19 Times

The Media Line Staff
09/02/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 3 to 4 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in collaboration with the Israeli Economic Mission in Spain, the Israel Export Institute and the Ministry of Tourism of Israel, presents the Webinar: Israeli Solutions for Tourism in COVID-19 Times.

During this session, attendees will have the opportunity to deepen into startups with solutions for: disinfection, security and rapid monitoring, contactless customer services and management and rapid testing.

AGENDA

  • Welcome Remarks. Ms. Alessandra Priante, Director of the Regional Department for Europe, UNWTO
  • Welcome Remarks. Ms. Liat Shaham, Head of the Israeli Economic Mission in Spain
  • Innovation and sustainability as the new normal. Ms. Natalia Bayona, Senior Expert on Innovation, Digital Transformation and Investments, UNWTO
  • Startup pitches per categories
    1. Disinfection. Aura.
    2. Security and Rapid Monitoring. BriefCam.
    3. Security and Rapid Monitoring. SeeTrue.
    4. Contactless Customer Services and Management. WishTrip.
    5. Contactless Customer Services and Management. Routier.
    6. Rapid Testing. Nanoscent.
  • Q&A Section.
