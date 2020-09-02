Israeli Solutions for Tourism in COVID-19 Times
Date and time: Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 3 to 4 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in collaboration with the Israeli Economic Mission in Spain, the Israel Export Institute and the Ministry of Tourism of Israel, presents the Webinar: Israeli Solutions for Tourism in COVID-19 Times.
During this session, attendees will have the opportunity to deepen into startups with solutions for: disinfection, security and rapid monitoring, contactless customer services and management and rapid testing.
AGENDA
- Welcome Remarks. Ms. Alessandra Priante, Director of the Regional Department for Europe, UNWTO
- Welcome Remarks. Ms. Liat Shaham, Head of the Israeli Economic Mission in Spain
- Innovation and sustainability as the new normal. Ms. Natalia Bayona, Senior Expert on Innovation, Digital Transformation and Investments, UNWTO
- Startup pitches per categories
- Disinfection. Aura.
- Security and Rapid Monitoring. BriefCam.
- Security and Rapid Monitoring. SeeTrue.
- Contactless Customer Services and Management. WishTrip.
- Contactless Customer Services and Management. Routier.
- Rapid Testing. Nanoscent.
- Q&A Section.