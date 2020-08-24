Israeli Tourism Ministry Video Invites Emiratis to Visit Israel

The Israel Tourism Ministry posted this weekend a short video on its Facebook Visit Israel page, inviting residents of the United Arab Emirates to visit Israel. The post, which includes views of Israel’s cityscapes (Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Jaffa) and landscapes (Dead Sea, Eilat, Galilee and the Negev) has garnered more than 160,000 views and nearly half a million impressions (and counting). With about 90% of views from the UAE and high levels of engagement (reaction, sharing and comment), the comments are all positive, as Emiratis express their desire to visit Israel soon.

UAE Visit Israel Hey Visit Dubai & Visit Abu Dhabi, Are you up for a cup of coffee? 😁Ahlan Wa Sahlan! We are so happy that soon our friends from the United Arab Emirates will be able to visit Israel. So is that with sugar or without? Posted by Visit Israel on Friday, August 21, 2020