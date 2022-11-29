Israelis and Palestinians: Hope, justice and equality

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 19:00 - 21:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

The event is a joint Cathedral, diocese and Christian Aid event – supported by Together Liverpool.

Join us this November online as William Bell, Christian Aid’s head of Middle East region, discusses the charity’s new report ‘Where is Palestine? A story of loss, inequality and failure’, which looks at the reality for Palestinians across the Middle East and explores some of the things that could be done to address the situation.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A with William Bell, and breakout facilitation groups to discuss in more detail (optional).

The event is free, but we do ask if you would consider giving a donation towards Christian Aid’s humanitarian work.

You can donate via:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christianaidliverpoolcathedral

Your contact details will only be used for the purpose of this event. However, you will have the opportunity to stay in touch with us when you book your place. You can opt out of contact with us at any time and for more information about how we use your data please see https://www.christianaid.org.uk/legal/privacy-policy