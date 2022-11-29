Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israelis and Palestinians: Hope, justice and equality
Mideast Streets
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israelis and Palestinians: Hope, justice and equality

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2022

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 19:00 - 21:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

The event is a joint Cathedral, diocese and Christian Aid event – supported by Together Liverpool.

Join us this November online as William Bell, Christian Aid’s head of Middle East region, discusses the charity’s new report ‘Where is Palestine? A story of loss, inequality and failure’, which looks at the reality for Palestinians across the Middle East and explores some of the things that could be done to address the situation.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A with William Bell, and breakout facilitation groups to discuss in more detail (optional).

The event is free, but we do ask if you would consider giving a donation towards Christian Aid’s humanitarian work.

You can donate via:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christianaidliverpoolcathedral

Your contact details will only be used for the purpose of this event. However, you will have the opportunity to stay in touch with us when you book your place. You can opt out of contact with us at any time and for more information about how we use your data please see https://www.christianaid.org.uk/legal/privacy-policy

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.