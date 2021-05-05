Israelis and Rhode Islanders Changing the World of Digital Health
Thu, May 6, 2021 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Tickets ($0-$50) here.
Join us on May 6th when we explore: How Israelis and Rhode Islanders are using AI to change the world of Digital Health.
About this Event
How Israelis and Rhode Islanders are using AI to change the world of digital health.
May 6th 2021 Starts 10:30 am EDT 5:30 pm in Israel Do not miss this opportunity to learn directly from experts and start-ups in the field on the front lines of Digital Health and how the use of AI is improving the field of digital healthcare.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming every aspect of our lives. Foundational shifts are happening in Healthcare like never before as AI is being applied to every facet of the industry. Massive improvements and innovation are driving faster and better diagnostics, gaining insights about healthcare process improvement, finding cures and new drug discovery. The field of digital healthcare is undergoing a rapid transformation and AI is the driving force of the present and the future.
Session 1: 10:30am – 11:30 am EDT / 5:30pm – 6:30pm Israeli Time
Rhode Island keynote speaker is Dr. Harrison Bai, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Imaging, Clinician Educator at Brown University and keynote speaker from Israel, Levi Shapiro, who is a leading figure in Israel’s health technology sector. The event will be moderated by Dr. Nicole Nugent from the Brown Lifespan Center for Digital Health.
Session 2: 12:30pm – 2:00pm EDT / 7:30pm – 9:00pm Israeli Time
Four startup companies in the field, two Israelis and two Rhode Islanders, will present their cutting-edge work. This event will be moderated by Annette Tonti, Managing Director of RIHub. In this session, the companies presenting will be looking to attract and find potential research partners, investors and collaborators.
The conference is organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), Brown Lifespan Center for Digital Health, RIHub and RI Bio.
How Israelis and Rhode Islanders are using AI to change the world of digital health
Conference Program
Session 1
10:30am – 11:30 am EDT / 5:30pm- 6:30pm Israeli Time
Opening Remarks,
Avi Nevel, CEO and Founder of the Rhode Island – Israel Collaborative (RIIC)
Carol Malysz, Executive Director of Rhode Island Bio (RI Bio)
Moderator Nicole Nugent, PhD, Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Pediatrics, and Emergency Medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University
RI Keynote Speaker Dr. Harrison Bai
Israeli Keynote Speaker, Levi Shapiro
Q&A Moderated by Dr. Nicole Nugent
Closing session Melissa Simon PhD
Session 2
12:30pm – 2:00pm EDT / 7:30pm – 9:00pm Israel Time
Opening Remarks
Avi Nevel CEO and Founder of the Rhode Island – Israel Collaborative (RIIC)
Guest speaker comments David Potter
Moderator Annette Tonti, Managing Director of Rhode Island’s Innovation Hub, RIHub
Two Israeli startups in the field
1.Well Beat Ravit Ram Bar-Dea CEO
- LiteBC Or Peleg, CEO and Co-founder
Two RI startups in the field
- Profility, Ohad Barzilay, Co-Founder Vice President of Research and Development
- EchoWear Nicholas Constant, Founder
Q&A Moderated by Annette Tonti
Closing Remarks Avi Nevel, CEO and Founder of the Rhode Island – Israel Collaborative (RIIC)
End of Program
The conference is organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), Brown Lifespan Center for Digital Health, RIHub and RI Bio.