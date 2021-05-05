Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Israelis and Rhode Islanders Changing the World of Digital Health
Mideast Streets
health care
Artificial Intelligence
Israel
Rhode Island

Israelis and Rhode Islanders Changing the World of Digital Health

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2021

Thu, May 6, 2021 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-$50) here.

Join us on May 6th when we explore: How Israelis and Rhode Islanders are using AI to change the world of Digital Health.

About this Event

How Israelis and Rhode Islanders are using AI to change the world of digital health.

May 6th 2021 Starts 10:30 am EDT 5:30 pm in Israel Do not miss this opportunity to learn directly from experts and start-ups in the field on the front lines of Digital Health and how the use of AI is improving the field of digital healthcare.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming every aspect of our lives. Foundational shifts are happening in Healthcare like never before as AI is being applied to every facet of the industry. Massive improvements and innovation are driving faster and better diagnostics, gaining insights about healthcare process improvement, finding cures and new drug discovery. The field of digital healthcare is undergoing a rapid transformation and AI is the driving force of the present and the future.

Session 1: 10:30am – 11:30 am EDT / 5:30pm – 6:30pm Israeli Time

Rhode Island keynote speaker is Dr. Harrison Bai, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Imaging, Clinician Educator at Brown University and keynote speaker from Israel, Levi Shapiro, who is a leading figure in Israel’s health technology sector. The event will be moderated by Dr. Nicole Nugent from the Brown Lifespan Center for Digital Health.

Session 2: 12:30pm – 2:00pm EDT / 7:30pm – 9:00pm Israeli Time

Four startup companies in the field, two Israelis and two Rhode Islanders, will present their cutting-edge work. This event will be moderated by Annette Tonti, Managing Director of RIHub. In this session, the companies presenting will be looking to attract and find potential research partners, investors and collaborators.

The conference is organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), Brown Lifespan Center for Digital Health, RIHub and RI Bio.

How Israelis and Rhode Islanders are using AI to change the world of digital health

Conference Program

Session 1

10:30am – 11:30 am EDT / 5:30pm- 6:30pm Israeli Time

Opening Remarks,

Avi Nevel, CEO and Founder of the Rhode Island – Israel Collaborative (RIIC)

Carol Malysz, Executive Director of Rhode Island Bio (RI Bio)

Moderator Nicole Nugent, PhD, Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Pediatrics, and Emergency Medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University

RI Keynote Speaker Dr. Harrison Bai

Israeli Keynote Speaker, Levi Shapiro

Q&A Moderated by Dr. Nicole Nugent

Closing session Melissa Simon PhD

Session 2

12:30pm – 2:00pm EDT / 7:30pm – 9:00pm Israel Time

Opening Remarks

Avi Nevel CEO and Founder of the Rhode Island – Israel Collaborative (RIIC)

Guest speaker comments David Potter

Moderator Annette Tonti, Managing Director of Rhode Island’s Innovation Hub, RIHub

Two Israeli startups in the field

1.Well Beat Ravit Ram Bar-Dea CEO

  1. LiteBC Or Peleg, CEO and Co-founder

Two RI startups in the field

  1. Profility, Ohad Barzilay, Co-Founder Vice President of Research and Development
  2. EchoWear Nicholas Constant, Founder

Q&A Moderated by Annette Tonti

Closing Remarks Avi Nevel, CEO and Founder of the Rhode Island – Israel Collaborative (RIIC)

End of Program

