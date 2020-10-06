Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) | 10 to 11 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Author and political scientist Yaacov Yadgar will discuss his new book, Israel’s Jewish Identity Crisis: State and Politics in the Middle East (Cambridge University Press, 2020), which provides a novel analysis of the interplay between Israeli nationalism and Jewish tradition, arriving at a fresh understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through its focus on internal questions about Israeli identity.

UCLA Professor Dov Waxman, director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, will moderate the discussion and lead audience Q&A.

Yaacov Yadgar is the Stanley Lewis Professor of Israel Studies at the University of Oxford and a Fellow at St Anne’s College. He is the author of Israel’s Jewish Identity Crisis: State and Politics in the Middle East (Cambridge University Press, 2020). He has written extensively on Jewish identity, nationalism, secularism, modernity, and tradition in Israel. Professor Yadgar assumed the post at Oxford in 2017. Earlier, he taught at Bar-Ilan University in Israel and the University of California, Berkeley, and served as a visiting professor in the Department of Jewish Studies at Rutgers University. Yadgar also was a visiting scholar in the Department of Sociology at Columbia University. A native of Israel, he earned his doctorate in political studies from Bar-Ilan University.