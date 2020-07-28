Israel’s Northern Border Heats Up

Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Featuring Seth Frantzman, Middle East Affairs Correspondent, The Jerusalem Post.

On Tuesday, July 21, a high-ranking Hizbullah terrorist official, Ali Kamel Mohsen, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria. Following that attack, Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Israel “should be prepared for an attack.” Hizbullah has recently fired three anti-tank guided missiles into northern Israel, toward an IDF post and a military ambulance. The IDF immediately sent additional troops to beef up its northern border, and on Monday, July 27, Israel thwarted an attempted border infiltration by Hizbullah.

On top of that, there was a near collision in Syria between an America F-15 and Iranian Mahan Air passenger jet, which the Iranians erroneously had originally blamed on Israel.

Here to discuss this and other late-breaking developments is Seth Frantzman.

Frantzman is the Middle East affairs correspondent at The Jerusalem Post. He has lived in Israel since 2004 and has covered the disengagement from Gaza, and three Gaza wars. He is the author of After ISIS: America, Israel and the Struggle for the Middle East (Gefen, 2019), and executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis. He has reported from and conducted research in Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and the UAE. A former lecturer at Al-Quds University on US foreign policy, he has a Ph.D. from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Frantzman was born in Maine and received his BA from the University of Arizona. He is currently working on a book about drone warfare and contributes to Defense News and other publications and media.