Israel’s Unique Demography – Implications and Planning for the Future

Date and time: October 19, 2020, 9 am to 2 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Herbert M. Singer Annual Conference

With its high overall population growth, high fertility, and rapidly aging population, Israel is an outlier among developed countries. Our main goal in this conference is to draw attention to another important aspect of Israeli demography that, in conjunction with high population growth, has important implications for the country’s future and, more specifically, for public policy – Israel’s age structure. There is great significance both to the absolute size of the various population groups in Israeli society and to differences in the population structure within these groups. The lectures in the conference’s first session will focus on the standard age structure in developed countries and Israel’s deviation from those standards. The later panels will focus on the impact of Israel’s unique population structure on its economy and labor market, health system and education system, with specific attention to different age groups.

Featuring Prof. Herb Smith, University of Pennsylvania; Prof. Ron Lee, University of California, Berkley; and leading Israeli experts and policymakers.

The conference will be conducted in Hebrew and English with simultaneous translation.