Israel independence day

IsraPalooza

The Media Line Staff
04/29/2020

Date and time: April 29, 10 am to 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Brought to you by Israel Story, the world’s no. 1 Jewish podcast, IsraPalooza is a day full of intimate conversations, interviews, family-friendly workshops, cooking classes and concerts featuring some of the most interesting Israelis around!

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Israel’s 72nd Independence Day – will be an ongoing Zoom celebration. Every hour, starting at 10 am EDT, we’ll explore different sides of Israel and Israeli culture. We’ll have a session with world-famous violinist Itzhak Perlman, a live concert with David Broza, talks with “starchitect” Moshe Safdie, cookbook author and food anthropologist Joan Nathan, the inventor of the modern day firewall Gil Shwed, trailblazing Arab-Israeli news anchor Lucy Aharish, a family-friendly self-portrait workshop with artist Hanoch Piven, a shakshuka cooking class with celebrity chef Nir Mesika and much more!

IsraPalooza is brought to you by Tablet Magazine, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan and The iCenter.

IsraPalooza Festival Schedule (all times EDT):

