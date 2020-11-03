Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Istanbul Marathon 2020
Mideast Streets
Marathon
Istanbul
Turkey

Istanbul Marathon 2020

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2020

Date, time and place: Sunday, November 8, 2020, Istanbul, Turkey

More information and tickets here.

Are you ready to be one of the 4,000 marathon runners that challenge all odds?

The Istanbul Marathon, which is the only intercontinental marathon in the world and is in the Gold Category, was among the organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that left its mark in 2020 with many mandatory changes from participation conditions to the track.

In 2020, when many major marathons were canceled or run only by elite athletes, we meticulously completed all the preparations for the Istanbul Marathon, which we organized for the 42nd time. In this direction, we decided to run the N Kolay 42nd Istanbul Marathon on November 8 with only 4,000 42k runners on the “pandemic special track”!

The Istanbul Marathon, where tens of thousands of Istanbulites come together with Public Run every year and turn it into a feast, will be run in 2020 with just 4,000 marathon runners who won’t give up and go forth, even without spectator support!

Instead of the track that started with an intercontinental run on the 15th of July Martyrs Bridge on the Anatolian side, this year it starts from the Yenikapı Event Area, which allows all participants to take full health and hygiene measures.

The 42K runners who will participate in the N Kolay 42nd Istanbul Marathon started in Yenikapı for the first time this year and toured the Historical Peninsula, and after Dolmabahçe and Beşiktaş Barbaros Boulevard, the Bosporus from Europe to Asia and from Asia to Europe will mark a first by passing!

So, are you ready to run this special year and proudly carry the medal that only 4,000 people can have?

