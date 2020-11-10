Italian Jewish Calligraphy & Sofrut Workshop

Date and time: Thu, Nov 12, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register on Zoom here.

Join the Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America and the Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah of for a special workshop with Rabbi Amedeo Spagnoletto, the director of the museum, renowned Italian sofer (scribe), and former chief rabbi of Florence, Italy. This event is free and open to the public. Please note the program will be conducted primarily in English.