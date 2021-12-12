James Goode Book Talk ‘Living, Loving Iran: A Memoir’

Starts on Mon, Dec 13, 2021 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

James Goode details his personal story of his experiences in 1968 in Iran as a Peace Corps volunteer assigned to teach English in Iran.

About this event

James Goode details his personal story of his experiences in 1968 in Iran as a Peace Corps volunteer, assigned to teach English in the small, isolated town of Tuyserkan in western Iran. The friendships, experiences, and even love he finds in Iran helped him mature and gain confidence as an individual and made him who he is today. Iran continued to hold an important influence on him over his life and academic pursuits, even after his departure from the country.

As Goode witnessed the growing estrangement between the country of his birth and the country he had grown to love, he felt sorrow. He personally began to fight against the demonizing of Iran through talks, workshops, and writings, working steadily to show fellow Americans the wonders of Iran he had been privileged to know. This memoir continues that project. Nearly thirty years later came the opportunity for Goode to return to Iran. Would he find an unrecognizable Iran?

James F. Goode is emeritus professor of history at Grand Valley State University and former director of its Middle East Studies program. He previously taught history at Alam High School in Mashhad, Iran, the University of Georgia, as well as in Ankara, Turkey, and Sydney, Australia. He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Iran from 1968-1971. He is the author of several books, including The United States and Iran, 1946-1951: The Diplomacy of Neglect, The United States and Iran: In the Shadow of Musaddiq, Negotiating for the Past: Archaeology, Nationalism, and Diplomacy in the Middle East, 1919-1941 (winner of the Robert H. Ferrell Book Prize, 2008), A History of the Syrian Community of Grand Rapids, 1890-1945: From the Beqaa to the Grand, and The Turkish Arms Embargo: Drugs, Ethnic Lobbies, and US Domestic Politics. In 2020, he received the Jere L Bacharach Service Award from the Middle East Studies Association. He and his wife live in San Luis Obispo, California.