Jane’s Talk Jerusalem

Date and time: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 6 pm to Saturday, May 9, 2020, 11:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

In honor of the Jane Walk Festival and in keeping with the time of corona, we prepared for you a weekend of talks and tours (from home) with people from all corners of the city talking about the hottest topics in Jerusalem.

Thursday, May 7, 9 pm: Things We See From Here – The Local Press. Nathan Odenheimer and Na’am Abulail (State of Jerusalem), Michal Shilor (0202), Nir Hasson (Haaretz) and Shmuel Drilman (Dosim, Line 400). Moderators: Tamar Eilam and Zuhdi Najeeb.

Friday, May 8, 11 am: Angels on Jerusalem’s Roads – On Health and Rescue. Eli Beer (founder of Hatzalah in Israel) and Khaled Rishak (founder of the Hatzalah branch in east Jerusalem) will talk about the organization and coping in the time of corona. Moderator: Tamar Eilam.

Friday, May 8, 4 pm: Live Tour of the Old City Walls. Roy Offenbacher will take us on a tour through the screen following the glorious history of waste in the holy city.

Saturday, May 9, 11 am: Kurdistan, Morocco and Katamonim. Shalom Bogoslawsky will talk about the process the Katamon neighborhood has undergone over the years and how it affects the neighborhood’s structure today.

Saturday, May 9, 9 pm: Music from the East, West, and Everything In Between. In English. Muzi (Muzi Raps), Ram Mizrahi Spinoza (Dj Ramzy) and Avrum Burstein (Burstein’s Klezmer basement) Will talk about music that comes from the heart. Moderators: Tamar Eilam & Zuhdi Najeeb.

Saturday, May 9, 10:15 pm: Electro-Hafleh party, with Dj Ramzy Al Spinoza.