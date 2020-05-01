Jazzy Friday Night with Vocalist Hülya Sezgün

Date and time: May 8, 2020, 7 to 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets here.

We are very happy to host jazz vocalist Hülya Sezgün. Let’s relax and listen & enjoy good vibes & harmony of jazz together.

We all know that music can help us to get through tough times. Did you know that jazz music can influence your wellbeing and happiness?

According to research, jazz music has a relaxing effect on our brains as well as our bodies.

Mentally we become more relaxed when listening to music, especially jazz lifts our spirit and has a positive impact on our thinking. It is also proven that a physical change in our body happens, it lowers our heart and respiratory rate.

Do join us for a 30-minute live jazz session with Hülya Sezgün. Hülya is actually professionally occupied as an interior designer but a passionate jazz vocalist at the same time, living and performing in Bodrum, Turkey.

During these 30 minutes, we will learn more about jazz and get the opportunity to be part of a live jazz online session. Hülya will tell us a bit more about her music journey, which also includes other unique valuable jazz musicians with whom she often shares the stage.

To find out more about Hülya Sezgün please, visit Facebook @hulyasezgunmusic.