Jeremy Feldhamer Presents: English Comedy Showcase

Wed, Sep 22, 2021 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Enjoy as the best comics in Israel from around the world take the stage. The show is FREE & guaranteed to make you laugh or your money back!

About this event

Join Jeremy Feldhamer every Wednesday night as he presents Israel’s best comedians in Israel’s best microbrewery! Come and enjoy your evening with family or friends or even make some new ones, at this one-of-a-kind live English stand-up comedy show in Tel Aviv.

English Comedy Showcase features The best English-speaking comedians living in Israel and those visiting the country. Our comedians have been seen on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, Conan & more.

PLEASE NOTE: Doors open at 8:30 pm. Please arrive by 9 pm so you have time to be seated and to order. You must arrive and have checked in with our host no later than the scheduled show time (9:30pm) for your reservations to be honored. Any seats still unclaimed by the scheduled show time will be given up to our stand-by guests.

Our space is limited, intimate and cozy. We find that parties larger than 8 are usually noisy (even without meaning to be) and this disrupts the show. Multiple reservations resulting in groups larger than 8 will also not be honored. Over the years, we have found this to be an essential rule to follow. Sorry for any inconvenience.

The lineup is different each week and can be seen in that week’s Facebook event or by checking on EnglishComedyShowcase.com.

Past Comics Include: Shahar Hason, Yohay Sponder, Eldad Shetrit, Avi Leiberman, Limor Dahan, Lioz Shem Tov, Meital Avni, Benji Lovitt, Yossi Tarablus, Leah Lev, Mike Kroll, Sarah Markowitz, Jenny Zigrino, Byron Bowers, Gili Apter & More…