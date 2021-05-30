Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jeremy Feldhamer Presents: English Comedy Showcase
Mideast Streets
comedy
Israel

Jeremy Feldhamer Presents: English Comedy Showcase

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2021

Wed, Jun 2, 2021 9:00 PM - 11:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets here.

Enjoy as the best comics in Israel from around the world take the stage. The show is FREE & guaranteed to make you laugh or your money back!

About this event

Join Jeremy Feldhamer every Wednesday night as he presents Israel’s best comedians in Israel’s best microbrewery! Come and enjoy your evening with family or friends or even make some new ones, at this one-of-a-kind live English stand-up comedy show in Tel Aviv.

English Comedy Showcase features The best English-speaking comedians living in Israel and those visiting the country. Our comedians have been seen on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, Conan & more.

PLEASE NOTE: Doors open at 8:30 pm. Please arrive by 9 pm so you have time to be seated and to order. You must arrive and have checked in with our host no later than the scheduled show time (9:30pm) for your reservations to be honored. Any seats still unclaimed by the scheduled show time will be given up to our stand-by guests.

Our space is limited, intimate and cozy. We find that parties larger than 8 are usually noisy (even without meaning to be) and this disrupts the show. Multiple reservations resulting in groups larger than 8 will also not be honored. Over the years, we have found this to be an essential rule to follow. Sorry for any inconvenience.

The lineup is different each week and can be seen in that week’s Facebook event or by checking on EnglishComedyShowcase.com.

Past Comics Include: Shahar Hason, Yohay Sponder, Eldad Shetrit, Avi Leiberman, Limor Dahan, Lioz Shem Tov, Meital Avni, Benji Lovitt, Yossi Tarablus, Leah Lev, Mike Kroll, Sarah Markowitz, Jenny Zigrino, Byron Bowers, Gili Apter & More…

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.