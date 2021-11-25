Jerusalem International YMCA Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the reveal of the tower lighting

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:30 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Free Admission

As is tradition, the YMCA’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is held annually on “First Advent Sunday”, the first day of the Advent season – the festive time before Christmas. This anticipation period begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas and lasts until Christmas Eve. Before the ceremony, the guest will be treated to foods and drinks in the holiday spirit. The ceremony will include a performance by the YMCA Youth Orchestra; Prof. Gadi Scheffler playing the tower bells; Santa Claus visiting the crowd and remarks from the YMCA CEO Mrs. Rana Fahoum. The Christmas tree will be placed in the YMCA’s front lawn until mid-January 2022. Admission is free and permitted around the clock.