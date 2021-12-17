Jerusalem International YMCA traditional Christmas Eve concert
Friday, December 24, 2021 Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)
Free Admission
The traditional concert will be held, as in every year, at the YMCA’s historic auditorium, featuring dozens of male and female singers. Outside the auditorium and before the concert, there will be a performance of the YMCA bell tower, played by Prof. Gabi Scheffler.
