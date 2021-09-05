Americans need to understand the Middle East
Jerusalem Seminary’s Inauguration of the School of the Bible
Jerusalem Seminary’s Inauguration of the School of the Bible

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2021

8 September 2021 at 8PM (7:30 Physical gathering)

Click here to access the live stream on Sept. 8, 2021.

JS’ School of the Bible livestream launches on September 8, 2021 (The Feast of Trumpets/Rosh HaShana) will inaugurate JS’ online classes which will be taught from Israel. Through this event, streamed live from JS’ campus in downtown Jerusalem, JS will share the good news that dynamic, faith-engendering and life-changing classes are now offered worldwide from Israel.

Join us at 20:00 (UTC +3) on Wednesday, September 8 (1:00PM EDT) in prayer and worship and hear about “A New Era: Touching the Land in Ministry Training”! Worship with Barry and Batya Segal and Shiloh Ben Hod, and hear addresses from acclaimed speakers including: Dr. Gerald R. McDermott, Dr. Jeffery L. Seif and JS’ President elect Baruch Brian Kvasnica. Join us by livestream (via Youtube) from the Thompson Chapel at Jerusalem Seminary with this link! Facebook information can be found here.

The Fall 2021 School of the Bible’s semester lineup boasts wonderful courses taught from Israel by uniquely qualified instructors geared for students studying for the ministry; pastors and those in ministry hoping to deepen their knowledge and faith; and anyone looking to grow and enrich one’s walk with the Lord. The JS Fall 2021 course catalogue can be accessed here.

