Jerusalem & the Temple Mount: National Home or Universal Spiritual Center?

Mon, May 10, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Our talk is about the significance of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount in Jewish thought.

About this Event

On Jerusalem Day, Rabbi Chaim Seidler-Feller will explore the significance of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount in Jewish thought. Can Jerusalem be unique to Jews and Judaism while at the same time promote an aspirational vision of universality?

Sponsored by the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

Jerusalem and the Temple Mount have emerged as critical foci of the Arab-Israeli conflict. On the surface, it appears that their significance to the Jewish world is as a symbol of our national sovereignty that emanates from their essential holiness. Despite the broad consensus embracing this view, there is a compelling Jewish tradition that imagines Jerusalem and the Temple Mount becoming the site of universal devotion.

We shall examine the sources that undergird both points of view and proceed to frame a position that affirms Jerusalem’s uniqueness to Jews and Judaism while at the same time promoting the aspirational vision of its universality.

About the Speaker

Rabbi Chaim Seidler-Feller is a faculty member at Shalom Hartman Institute of North America. He was executive director of the Yitzhak Rabin Hillel Center for Jewish Life at UCLA for 40 years, and currently is director emeritus and also director of the Hartman Fellowship for Campus Professionals. He is a lecturer in the Departments of Sociology and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures at UCLA and in the Department of Theological Studies at Loyola Marymount University. He is also a faculty member of the Wexner Heritage Foundation and was a founding member of Americans for Peace Now. In 2014 he initiated a fact-finding mission for non-Jewish student leaders to Israel and the Palestine Authority which is now offered on sixty campuses across the country. The International Hillel Center granted him the Hillel Professional Recognition Award for “blending the love of Jewish tradition with the modern intellectual approach of the university.” Rabbi Seidler-Feller was ordained at Yeshiva University where he completed a master’s in rabbinic literature. Seidler-Feller was a rabbinic consultant to Barbra Streisand during the making of the 1983 film Yentl.

