Jewish Agency Teenfest 2Gether
Date and time: Sunday, August 23, 2020, Los Angeles: 12 PM | Chicago, Mexico City: 2 PM | New York, Toronto, Miami, Santiago: 3 PM | Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo: 4 PM | London: 8 PM | Paris, Berlin, Budapest, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Warsaw: 9 PM | Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Kyiv, Moscow, Minsk, FSU: 10 PM | Monday, August 24, 2020, Sydney, Melbourne: 5 AM
Register here.
Jewish teens ages 14-19: You are invited to the very first TeenFest virtual global teen festival.
- Meet thousands of Jewish teens from six continents
- Choose your favorite events, move from activity to activity and enjoy mingling
- Live concert by NETTA
- Art workshops, study sessions, gaming areas and more
- The event will be held in English
- The best three hours of your summer!
For further details, contact Ofri, tel. +972 52-8313504, email: OfriL@jafi.org