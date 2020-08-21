Donate
Netta Barzilai

Jewish Agency Teenfest 2Gether

The Media Line Staff
08/21/2020

Date and time: Sunday, August 23, 2020, Los Angeles: 12 PM | Chicago, Mexico City: 2 PM | New York, Toronto, Miami, Santiago: 3 PM | Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo: 4 PM | London: 8 PM | Paris, Berlin, Budapest, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Warsaw: 9 PM | Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Kyiv, Moscow, Minsk, FSU: 10 PM | Monday, August 24, 2020, Sydney, Melbourne: 5 AM

Register here.

Jewish teens ages 14-19: You are invited to the very first TeenFest virtual global teen festival.

  • Meet thousands of Jewish teens from six continents
  • Choose your favorite events, move from activity to activity and enjoy mingling
  • Live concert by NETTA
  • Art workshops, study sessions, gaming areas and more
  • The event will be held in English
  • The best three hours of your summer!

For further details, contact Ofri, tel. +972 52-8313504, email: OfriL@jafi.org

 

