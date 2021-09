Starts on Thu, Sep 30, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-$12.79) here.

Follow along with Chef Vered Guttman as she puts a contemporary spin on a traditional Ashkenazi fare, including borscht with parsley oil, Hungarian stuffed cabbage, challah bread pudding with dates and whiskey, and more.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email and 2 hours before the class begins.