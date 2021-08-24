Jewish Flavor: Rosh Hashanah Feast

Starts on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-12.79) here.

Start the New Year off right as Chef Vered Guttman demos a Rosh Hashanah spread featuring both traditional and contemporary recipes from around the Jewish world. Dishes will include:

Homemade gravlax with leek and microgreens in mustard vinaigrette

New tzimmes: rainbow carrots and shallots roasted in pomegranate molasses and honey

Moroccan pastilla: phyllo pastry with shredded chicken and dried fruit

Israeli “Crembo”: Chocolate-coated marshmallow treat with honey peanuts

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email and 2 hours before the class begins.