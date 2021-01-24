Jewish Flavor: Slow-Cooked Stews

Sun, Jan 24, 2021, 6 to 7:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

This class meets Sundays, January 24 and 31 at 6 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Shabbat overnight stews have existed for centuries throughout the Jewish Diaspora, providing a solution for the ancient Jewish desire to feast on a hot meal on Shabbat when kashrut laws forbid cooking. Preparing a dish in advance and cooking it overnight created a new method of cooking that resulted in caramelized, juicy, and tender dishes. In this two-part class, Chef Vered Guttman demonstrates how to make overnight stews from around the world.

