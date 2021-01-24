This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Jewish Flavor: Slow-Cooked Stews
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
food
cooking
cuisine
chef
Shabbat

Jewish Flavor: Slow-Cooked Stews

The Media Line Staff
01/24/2021

Sun, Jan 24, 2021, 6 to 7:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($0-$18) here.

This class meets Sundays, January 24 and 31 at 6 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Shabbat overnight stews have existed for centuries throughout the Jewish Diaspora, providing a solution for the ancient Jewish desire to feast on a hot meal on Shabbat when kashrut laws forbid cooking. Preparing a dish in advance and cooking it overnight created a new method of cooking that resulted in caramelized, juicy, and tender dishes. In this two-part class, Chef Vered Guttman demonstrates how to make overnight stews from around the world.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email, 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the program begins.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
