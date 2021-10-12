Starts on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0 to $12.79) here.

Now that Yom Kippur is behind us, no more feeling guilty for another 11 ½ months, right? Wrong.

For some, Jewish guilt is a constant undercurrent to our thoughts, emotions, and decisions. What are the origins of Jewish guilt? What makes this particular flavor of guilt different? Is it all bad, or might there be something valuable in it? Rabbi Aaron leads a text-based discussion about the role of Jewish guilt in our lives and our identities.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email, 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the class begins.