Jewish Identity, Jewish Diversity: The Jewish World in Photos

The Media Line Staff
07/17/2020

Date and time: July 21, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Zoom meeting here.

Leading New York photographer Zion Ozeri was born in Israel of Yemenite parents. From Uzbekistan to Tunisia, Yemen to the US, India to Russia, he will share with us his explorations of cross-cultural contemporary Jewish life, perpetually searching for connections in a world often impacted by exile and loss.

Meeting ID: 837 4982 2286

Password: wideangle

One tap mobile

  • +442039017895,,83749822286#,,,,0#,,316053558# United Kingdom
  • +441314601196,,83749822286#,,,,0#,,316053558# United Kingdom

Dial by your location

  • +44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom
  • +1 929 205 6099 US (New York
  • +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
  • +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
  • +47 2400 4735 Norway
  • +972 55 330 1762 Israel
  • +33 1 8699 5831 France

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdJ43G3Mik

Please note that there is no registration. Participant numbers on ZOOM are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page and a recording made available. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org.

