Jewish Scripts Throughout History

The Media Line Staff
08/12/2020

Date and time: Monday, August 24, 2020, 9 to 9:30 am Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

6 weeks, online only with Zoom

Lectures will be posted Mondays by 9 am, August 24–September 28, with live discussion Thursdays, 6–7 pm CST, August 27–October 1

$295 (nonmembers), $236 (members), $118 (docents/volunteers), $74 (UChicago/Lab students)

Not yet a member? Become a member today and save or add on a membership when you register for this class

Instructor: Joey Cross, NELC Ph.D. candidate in Hebrew Bible/ Egyptology

The Hebrew alphabet is iconically bound up with Judaism, but is nevertheless only one of many Jewish scripts. This class will survey these scripts used in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe until the appearance of printed Hebrew books in the 15th century, beginning with ancient Israel. Along the way, we will study how Jewish scripts are adapted for different situations, and what script choice says about culture. We will also study parallel traditions of writing in Samaritanism. Students will have the chance to practice calligraphy and to engage in experiential learning to bring the work of the scribe and the mechanics of handwriting to life.

