Jewish Sectarianism in Antiquity: Insights and Teachings for Here and Now

Tue, Feb 2, 2021, 10 to 11 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Learn about the origins of sectarianism in Judaism during the Hellenistic period in this 1-hour course and its influence on Jewish history.

Instructor: Dr. Hillel Newman

Our understanding of sectarianism in Judaism did not begin with Orthodox, Conservative and Reform denominations. Rather their origins began during the Hellenistic period when the Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes and Qumran developed. Discover who they were, how they served as possible bridges to Christianity and their role in influencing and shaping Jewish history.