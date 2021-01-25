Jewish Tree Huggers: Tu B’Shvat & Environmentalism

Mon, Jan 25, 2021, 8 to 9 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

with Rabbi Jonathan Feldman, Ph.D., director, Tribe Tel Aviv

Monday, January 25, 8 pm on Zoom. Drinks (this is the cheapest outing you’ve ever had – BYOB) and then we hear from our speaker and do a question & answer.

No charge, register here and we will send you the zoom link before the event

When: Monday January 25, 8-9 pm Israel Time

What? Influential writers, thinkers, decision-makers, impacting Israel, Zionism and Jewish life, with leading professionals will speak for a half-hour followed by a brief Q&A session and then… enjoy mingling (beverage in hand?)

Where? On Zoom

Who’s coming? 20s and 30s

About the topic:

What is the significance of Tu B’Shvat, the New Year for Trees in Jewish tradition? In modern times it has been identified as a ‘Jewish Arbor Day’, but has been expanded beyond that as a ‘Jewish Earth Day. Was that its original intent? Is there a Jewish ethics of ecology that emerges from the Torah, and does it align with our modern ecological sensitivities?

About our speaker: Rabbi Jonathan Feldman is the founder and director of Tribe Tel Aviv and community educator for Am Yisrael Foundation. After attending Cornell University, he received his rabbinic ordination from Yeshiva University and his Ph.D. in Jewish philosophy from New York University. He has lectured widely as a guest speaker on Jewish topics. Two and a half years ago he made aliyah with his family.

About Tribe Tel Aviv: Recently launched, Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.