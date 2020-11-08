Jews in Lebanon (French)

Date and time: November 10, 2020, 7:30 pm UK time (UTC+0)

Nagi Zeidan has spent 25 years researching the history of the ancient Jewish community of Lebanon. He spent years combing Jewish cemeteries, identifying and cleaning gravestones. Why did this Lebanese Christian, who has just published a book, Juifs du Liban, become so passionate about Lebanon’s Jews, a community on the verge of extinction? Pictured: the ruined synagogue of Aley.

Nagi Zeidan a passé 25 ans à rechercher l’histoire de l’ancienne communauté juive du Liban. Il s’est devoué à identifer et nettoyer les pierres tombales dans les cimetières juives. Comment ce Libanais d’origine chretienne, auteur d’un nouveau livre, Juifs du Liban, est-il devenu si passionné d’une communauté qui est sur le point de disparaître?

Please note that there is no registration but only participants identified by name will be admitted and allowed to ask questions. Numbers on ZOOM are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page. A recording will be uploaded to the Harif website. Questions may be sent in advance to info@harif.org.

Notez SVP qu’il n’ y a pas d’inscription mais tous les participants devront s’identifier par leur nom. Leur nombre est limité mais la conférence sera mise en direct sur la page Facebook de Harif et enregistrée. Les questions pourront être envoyées à l’avance à info@harif.org.