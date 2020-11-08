Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Jews in Lebanon (French)
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
Lebanon

Jews in Lebanon (French)

The Media Line Staff
11/08/2020

Date and time: November 10, 2020, 7:30 pm UK time (UTC+0)

Register on Zoom here.

Meeting ID: 825 2208 6559

Passcode: cedar

One tap mobile

  • +442030512874,,82522086559#,,,,,,0#,,975509# United Kingdom
  • +442034815237,,82522086559#,,,,,,0#,,975509# United Kingdom

Dial by your location

  • +44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom
  • +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
  • +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
  • +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
  • +1 778 907 2071 US (Canada)
  • +32 2 788 0173 Belgium
  • +33 1 7037 9729 France
  • +972 55 330 1762 Israel
  • +972 3 978 6688 Israel

Meeting ID: 825 2208 6559

Passcode: 975509

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ksGYHiY41

Nagi Zeidan has spent 25 years researching the history of the ancient Jewish community of Lebanon. He spent years combing Jewish cemeteries, identifying and cleaning gravestones. Why did this Lebanese Christian, who has just published a book, Juifs du Liban, become so passionate about Lebanon’s Jews, a community on the verge of extinction? Pictured: the ruined synagogue of Aley.

Nagi Zeidan a passé 25 ans à rechercher l’histoire de l’ancienne communauté juive du Liban. Il s’est devoué à identifer et nettoyer les pierres tombales dans les cimetières juives. Comment ce Libanais d’origine chretienne, auteur d’un nouveau livre, Juifs du Liban, est-il devenu si passionné d’une communauté qui est sur le point de disparaître?

Please note that there is no registration but only participants identified by name will be admitted and allowed to ask questions. Numbers on ZOOM are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page. A recording will be uploaded to the Harif website. Questions may be sent in advance to info@harif.org.

Notez SVP qu’il n’ y a pas d’inscription mais tous les participants devront s’identifier par leur nom. Leur nombre est limité mais la conférence sera mise en direct sur la page Facebook de Harif et enregistrée. Les questions pourront être envoyées à l’avance à info@harif.org.

