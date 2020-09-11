Donate
Jihadism at a Crossroads
Mideast Streets
jihadism
Brookings Institution

The Media Line Staff
09/11/2020

Date and time: Friday, September 11, 2020, 9 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Almost 20 years after 9/11, jihadi groups are no longer in the spotlight. However, ISIS, al-Qaida, and al-Shabab remain active, and new groups have emerged. The movement as a whole is evolving, as is the threat it poses.

On September 11, the Center for Middle East Policy will host a virtual panel event to discuss the current status of jihadi groups. The panel will feature Thomas Hegghammer, senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment and author of the new book, “The Caravan: Abdallah Azzam and the Rise of Global Jihad.” Other panelists will include Tricia Bacon, assistant professor at American University, and Bruce Riedel, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Brookings Senior Fellow Daniel Byman will moderate the discussion.

Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu.

