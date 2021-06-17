JLM: Kabbalat Shabbat with the elderly

Fri, Jun 18, 2021 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Event Details

Join us for an amazing and special activity! Join us for a unique musical event, during which we will sing, dance and have fun with the residents of a nursing home. Have fun while making others joyous before the weekend!

Your arrival to the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are coming by car, we would appreciate if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

Then as is our motto, we will head out to a fun gathering. Your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

Be aware that the participants must measure their body temperature before coming to the activity, and wear masks during the activity, according the instructions of Ministry of Health.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations,so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

***The volunteering activities are aimed for volunteers 18-35 years of age***

Please note that while OneDay is all about come when you want and how you want, if you do sign up for our events we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

Within 4 days before the event you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up to this event I grant to OneDay Social Volunteering, its representatives and employees the right to take photographs of me. I authorize OneDay Social Volunteering, its assigns and transferees to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that OneDay Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content