Job Seeker Webinar

Mon, Jun 7, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

AstroLabs Talent is a full-suite solution for recruiting and upskilling digital teams in the MENA region. We work with companies such as TikTok, Emirates, Noon and Careem. Our business is about getting people hired, so we want to help you get your dream job by providing you with what you need to know as a job seeker.

In this week’s webinar, we will have a super interactive session with one of our Talent Consultants who will tell you How to Avoid 10 Mistakes Job Seekers Make.

You will learn: