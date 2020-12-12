Mon, Dec 14, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Israel Standard Time

Find out about your legal rights as a working mother in Israel

Today’s Topic: Joining the Workforce as a Career Mom

When you’re pregnant, what are your rights concerning at work? How much, if any, maternity leave are you allowed? Will your job be protected while you’re gone? In this webinar, we’ll give you an overview of

Legal rights during pregnancy and as a working mother: • Employment rights before & during pregnancy, maternity leave. • Employment rights after maternity leave• International comparison of legal rights. • Tips for getting back into the workforce as a parent

Who is Rachel Hamer Shemesh?

Rachel holds an M.A degree in Organisational Psychology from Haifa University. In the past 10 years, she engaged in career counseling for job-seekers and employment advisory. Rachel has a deep familiarity with the structure of the Israeli job market, the roles, the changes, and the needs of the market. She is experienced in intercultural consulting and orientation to the Israeli market – she serves as a career consultant for new immigrants for the past 5 years.

Rachel has over 15 years of experience in Human Resources Management in the Hi-Tech industry, previously she specialized in organizational consulting. As an organizational consultant, she managed structural changes, defining and implementation vision, and improvement of quality of service. She lectures and teaches these topics and guides managers in implementing change processes-in private and non-profit organizations.