You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Joining the Workforce as a Career Mom
Mideast Streets
mothers
career
Israel
Rights

Joining the Workforce as a Career Mom

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2020

Mon, Dec 14, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Israel Standard Time

Register here.

Find out about your legal rights as a working mother in Israel

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Joining the Workforce as a Career Mom

When you’re pregnant, what are your rights concerning at work? How much, if any, maternity leave are you allowed? Will your job be protected while you’re gone? In this webinar, we’ll give you an overview of

Legal rights during pregnancy and as a working mother: • Employment rights before & during pregnancy, maternity leave. • Employment rights after maternity leave• International comparison of legal rights. • Tips for getting back into the workforce as a parent

Who is Rachel Hamer Shemesh?

Rachel holds an M.A degree in Organisational Psychology from Haifa University. In the past 10 years, she engaged in career counseling for job-seekers and employment advisory. Rachel has a deep familiarity with the structure of the Israeli job market, the roles, the changes, and the needs of the market. She is experienced in intercultural consulting and orientation to the Israeli market – she serves as a career consultant for new immigrants for the past 5 years.

Rachel has over 15 years of experience in Human Resources Management in the Hi-Tech industry, previously she specialized in organizational consulting. As an organizational consultant, she managed structural changes, defining and implementation vision, and improvement of quality of service. She lectures and teaches these topics and guides managers in implementing change processes-in private and non-profit organizations.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.