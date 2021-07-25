Joint Event: WiRE & Clean Energy Business Council MENA

Wed, Jul 28, 2021 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Please join WiRE for a joint event with CEBC MENA, on Women Entrepreneurs in Canada and Middle East.

About this event

For this webinar, WiRE partners with CEBC MENA and their initiative, Women in Clean Energy (WICE) MENA to present a discussion on Women Entrepreneurs in Canada and Middle East: Success Stories and Learnings. The purpose of this webinar is to feature female entrepreneurs, the challenges faced in climate tech and inspire opportunities for all.

This event consists of two parts:

1. Opening Remarks from:

Joanna Osawe, President & CEO of WiRE Mhairi Main Garcia, Partner at Dentons & Vice Chair of CEBC



Keynote from:

H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy & ICT

and

2. Panel Discussion

Heba Alfarra, Founder of Women in Energy & Environment in the MENA Region (WEE) Shohreh Sabaghpour, Founder & CEO at LumeSmart Inc. Amel Chadli, Vice President Strategy & Digital Energy for Middle East & Africa at Schneider Electric More speakers to be annouced…



This virtual event will take place through Zoom. For joining on Zoom at the time of the event, attendees can either log in to Eventbrite to be directed to the Zoom event or can access it by following instructions that will be emailed to registered attendees ahead of time.

For this reason, it is important that you receive a confirmation email from Eventbrite shortly after completing registration. In case you do not receive a confirmation email, check first that Eventbrite emails are not being filtered into your spam/junk box and then, if needed, contact info@womeninrenewableenergy.ca to resolve further.

Keynote Speaker Biography

Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid is the twice-elected African Union Commissioner in charge of Infrastructure, Energy and ICT. For more than 30 years, Dr. Abou-Zeid has served in leadership positions in international organizations and has amassed a remarkable mix of experience from across continents and stakeholders.

She has managed AfDB’s largest operational portfolio and implemented national and continental multi-sectoral development programmes, including the world’s largest solar power plant. She launched the Single African Air Transport Market, African Single Energy Market, First African Digital Transformation Strategy as well as a 2nd 10-year Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa – thus, delivering on major continental initiatives for African Integration under African Union Agenda 2063.

An Egyptian national, Dr. Abou-Zeid holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering, Cairo University; MBA, Université Senghor; MPA, Harvard University; and Ph.D. Economic Development, The University of Manchester.

Dr. Abou-Zeid sets the example for women in STEM and in leadership positions. She is long names and recognized as a champion of gender equality and is often voted one of Africa’s most influential women.

Panelist Biographies

Heba Al-Farra is a Certified Organizational Manager (Florida State University) and since 2012, has held a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Engineering. In 2017, Heba was designated as a LEED Green Associate by the US Green Building Council. Heba currently works as an Environmental Training and Development Specialist at Enertech Management Consulting Company. Founded by Heba, Women in Energy & Environment in the MENA Region (WEE) was created to advance the role of women in the MENA region in leading the green industry, while demonstrating positive environmental, social and economic impacts of women. WEE is dedicated to supporting women in their current roles and building a community by providing creative solutions, technical skills, and future opportunities.

Shohreh Sabaghpour is a founder & CEO at Lumesmart Inc. (LED Lighting Solutions) and Proud Recipient of the Iranian Women Organization of Ontario (IWOO) of Science/ Technology/ Innovator Award in 2017. As an outstanding woman who was acknowledged by Honorable MP. Jowhari and recognition by Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Status of Women in 2016, Recently she added the UV-C purification LEDs and Dust-Free LEDs in Lumesmast’s line of products to increase the safety in the workplace. She is Nominated for the 29th Annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur at Innovation in 2020.

Shohreh is equally committed to the community and environmental causes and initiatives. She has been at the forefront of engagement, action and networking campaigns related to the environment and communities. Her vison in making a peace by increasing harmony between Human, Technology and Nature, makes her one of the successful women leaders in the Green industry by initiating the Annual Earth Day Conference on the Earth Day from 2015 and WiRE was one of the supporter of the conference as a Community Partner.

Amel Chadli is a energetic and entrepreneurial leader with strong strategic vision and operation drive, with over 15 years of experience in energy management, services and digital transformation. As a member of Schneider Electric Middle East and Africa Leadership Team, Amel holds a dual position as Vice President of Strategy and Vice President of Digital Energy. Amel’s passion for Energy Management Digitization is fueled by her growth mindset and determination to contribute to a sustainable future for our planet.Amel is proud of assuming the sustainability leadership role in the region, implementing Schneider Electric’s commitment to deliver human, economic, and environmental goals (SDGs)

Amel holds a Masters Degree in Law, Political Science and International Finance from the University of La Sorbonne, France, and undertook multiple Schneider Electric executive education programs at INSEAD.

More biographies coming soon…

Non-Attendance Policy: To those with tickets to attend this event, we ask that if you can no longer attend, to please cancel your ticket as soon as you can out of courtesy to others who may be on a waitlist for event tickets (there is a limit for the number of participants we can host in our virtual events on Zoom). If you can no longer use your ticket to attend the event, then cancelling your ticket will give the chance to someone on the waitlist to participate instead. Thank you!